LONDON, June 23 Renewable power generator
Infinis Energy Plc has bought an 18.5-megawatt wind
farm project from investment firm Peel Group for an undisclosed
sum, the company said on Tuesday.
The wind farm is located on former surface mining land in
Northumberland and next to the 8-megawatt Sisters wind farm
project already being developed by Infinis.
Construction on both projects is expected to start in July
and they are expected to connect to the grid in June next year.
Infinis said funding would come from project finance.
Both projects will also qualify to receive government
support because they comply with grace period conditions from
subsidy cuts, which were announced last week by the government
for new onshore wind projects which already have planning
consent, grid connection deals and land rights.
The government has decided to shut down its onshore wind
farm subsidies scheme from April 2016 to avoid spending more
than necessary to meet its climate targets.
Around 250 projects are now unlikely to be built due to the
decision.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)