UPDATE 2-UK-based recruiter SThree's shifts focus in finance, energy sectors
* Continental Europe, U.S bright spots (Adds CEO comments, details, updates shares)
OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Statkraft will in June begin a formal process to sell its stakes in the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms offshore Britain, with a goal of completing the transactions by the end of the year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday
** Statkraft has a 40 pct stake in the 317 megawatts (MW) Sheringham farm and 30 pct in the 420 MW Dudgeon farm, plus a 30 pct stake of the Dudgeon project financing via a shareholder loan
** The assets may be sold individually or together. KPMG is advising Statkraft
** Norway's Statoil is the operator of both wind farms
** Statkraft's CEO on March 16 told Reuters the company had decided to quit offshore wind power (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Continental Europe, U.S bright spots (Adds CEO comments, details, updates shares)
PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a new mid-priced jet such as the one Boeing is currently exploring and would consider working with Boeing on it, an executive said on Friday.
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.