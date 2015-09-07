LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's energy ministry has
rejected four planned onshore wind farms in Wales, it said in a
statement on Monday.
Earlier this year the Department of Energy and Climate
Change (DECC) said Britain would scrap all new subsidies for
onshore wind farms from April 2016, when it closes a renewable
support scheme.
A statement from DECC said, "Careful consideration has been
given to each application, and the planning and energy issues
involved."
The UK decision on subsidies, which comes ahead of U.N.
climate change talks in Paris later this year where world
leaders will seek to sign a deal to curb greenhouse gas
emissions, was criticised by the renewable energy industry.
"Given the blows the UK government are raining down onto the
renewable energy sector on both consents and subsidies,
ministers will be heading to the Paris climate discussions with
their credibility in tatters," said David Clubb, director of
Welsh renewable energy trade association RenewableUK Cymru.
More than 2,500 wind turbines, amounting to 7.1 gigawatts
(GW) of electricity production capacity, are now unlikely to be
built in Britain because of the fast-tracked subsidy cut
outlined by the government.
Monday's decision relates to the proposed Llanbadarn Fynydd,
Llaithddu, Llanbrynmair and Carnedd Wen wind farms, which would
have had a combined capacity of more than 300 megawatts (MW).
The government gave approval for Scottish Power to replace
turbines at its 100 MW Llandinam Windfarm in Walesy, but an
application for connecting power lines was refused. The company
said it would need to reconsider its plans for the site.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Susanna Twidale; Editing by
David Holmes)