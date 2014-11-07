* Existing wind farm has 367 MW capacity
* Extension is for a further 750 MW capacity
LONDON Nov 7 The British government has given
consent for an offshore wind farm off Cumbria in the Irish Sea
to be extended, Britain's Planning Inspectorate said on Friday,
tripling its total electricity generation capacity.
The extension of the Walney wind farm developed by DONG
Energy and SSE will be to the west and
northwest and will add up to 750 megawatts (MW) of generating
capacity to the 367 MW currently.
"This is a significant application for the offshore wind
energy sector. It could add 207 offshore wind turbines to the
existing 102 turbines of Walney 1 and 2 to generate enough to
provide electricity to over half a million homes," Planning
Inspectorate chief Simon Ridley said in a statement.
The Planning Inspectorate reviews national infrastructure
development applications but Britain's energy secretary has the
final say on whether consent should be granted.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)