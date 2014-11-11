(Corrects 2nd para of Nov. 7 article to say DONG and SSE are
the owners of the current wind farm but extension will be owned
by DONG only)
* Existing wind farm has 367 MW capacity
* Extension is for a further 750 MW capacity
LONDON, Nov 7 The British government has given
consent for an offshore wind farm off Cumbria in the Irish Sea
to be extended, Britain's Planning Inspectorate said on Friday,
tripling its total electricity generation capacity.
Walney wind farm currently has capacity of 367 megawatts
(MW) and is owned by DONG Energy and SSE.
The extension, owned solely by DONG Energy, will be to the west
and northwest of the existing site, adding up to 750 MW of
capacity.
"This is a significant application for the offshore wind
energy sector. It could add 207 offshore wind turbines to the
existing 102 turbines of Walney 1 and 2 to generate enough to
provide electricity to over half a million homes," Planning
Inspectorate chief Simon Ridley said in a statement.
The Planning Inspectorate reviews national infrastructure
development applications but Britain's energy secretary has the
final say on whether consent should be granted.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)