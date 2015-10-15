Oct 15 Britain has measures in place to keep the lights on this winter despite the closure of several power stations leading to a narrower surplus of electricity supply over demand, network operator National Grid said on Thursday.

The average excess supply over peak demand from October to March was estimated at 5.1 percent, compared with 6.1 percent in the previous winter, a National Grid spokesman said.

But an additional 2.5 Gigawatts of back-up electricity generating capacity has been arranged to manage periods of peak demand, National Grid said in its 2015/2015 Winter Outlook report.

Peak daily gas demand this winter is seen at 465 million cubic metres/day, broadly in line with last winter. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)