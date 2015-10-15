* Storage capacity falls to 4.2 bcm from 4.9 bcm last winter
By Oleg Vukmanovic
Oct 15 Britain has measures in place to keep the
lights on this winter despite the closure of several power
stations leading to a narrower surplus of electricity supply,
network operator National Grid said on Thursday.
The average excess of supply over peak demand from October
to March was estimated at 5.1 percent, compared with 6.1 percent
in the previous winter, a spokesman said.
This includes an additional 2.5 gigawatts of back-up
generating capacity sourced via measures such as a scheme to get
utilities to keep idle capacity available and paying offices and
factories to cut power use during peak demand periods, National
Grid said in its 2015/2016 Winter Outlook report.
For gas, the company said peak daily demand this winter is
seen at 465 million cubic metres/day, broadly in line with last
winter.
National Grid said that there will be sufficient sources of
supply to meet demand even during the tightest period, which is
expected to be in the weeks from Oct. 26 to Jan. 11, noting
liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports could rise due to ample
global supplies.
On pipeline imports, flows from The Netherlands' BBL artery
to Britain were uncertain due to the production restrictions at
Groningen, Europe's largest gas field.
"While imports to GB (Great Britain) did drop last winter
when the restrictions were introduced, this coincided with a
fall in demand, so the behaviour at higher demands with the
current restrictions has not been tested," the report said.
For gas storage, National Grid said there was a 14 percent
drop in Britain's storage capacity to 4.2 billion cubic metres
(bcm) for the coming winter, due to reduced capacity at the
Rough and Hornsea sites.
(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Susanna Twidale;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)