LONDON, Nov 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A UK women's rights group said campaign t-shirts bearing the slogan "This is what a feminist looks like" were not made in 'sweatshop' conditions, denying allegations by a Sunday newspaper.

The Mail on Sunday had said that, contrary to claims that the t-shirts were ethically produced, they were actually made in a 'sweatshop' in Mauritius by women earning less than the local average wage.

The t-shirts, part of an Elle magazine campaign to celebrate its December issue on feminism, had been sold by fashion brand Whistles, which withdrew them following the sweatshop claims.

"We are pleased to confirm that we have today seen expansive and current evidence from Whistles that the CMT factory in Mauritius they used to produce our 'This is what a feminist looks like' t-shirt conforms to ethical standards," Fawcett Society deputy CEO Eva Neitzert said in a statement.

Profits from the sale of the t-shirts go to the Fawcett Society, a UK charity that promotes women's rights in the labour market.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg and opposition leader Ed Miliband were photographed wearing the t-shirt as part of Elle's campaign, though Prime Minister David Cameron declined to wear it.

The Fawcett Society said evidence received from Whistles confirmed that the workers in Mauritius were compensated according to their skills and paid more than the local minimum wage.

It said an audit by an independent organisation had not revealed any concerns about working conditions in the factory, but it was working with an international trade union to verify the findings.

"Whilst Fawcett has a UK remit, we are nonetheless acutely concerned with the inequalities women across the globe face. We recognise that investment in developing countries is vital and support this, provided decent labour standards are adhered to," Neitzert said.

Whistles officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Magdalena Mis, editing by Tim Pearce)