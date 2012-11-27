LONDON Nov 23 Private companies running a
flagship government employment scheme have put only 3.5 percent
of clients into sustainable jobs, statistics published on
Tuesday showed.
The British coalition government's Work Programme, launched
in June 2011 to help the long-term unemployed find work, divides
the country into regions, with each comprising a range of
private, public and voluntary sector organisations.
The government is looking to roll out the model of
payment-by-results across other parts of the public sector,
including prisons.
The statistics were expected to be poor after various leaks
showed the programme slowly "descending into chaos" as one
source put it.
Unemployment is now slowly falling despite a stagnation in
GDP, a phenomenon that has become known as the "productivity
puzzle".