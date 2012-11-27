* Of those referred, just 2.3 percent have found work
* Not a single provider meets minimum target
* Opposition leader blasts the scheme a failure
By Christine Murray
LONDON, Nov 27 Prime Minister David Cameron's
5-billion-pound flagship scheme to get the long-term unemployed
into work found jobs for fewer than three in every 100 Britons
referred to it in its first year, statistics published on
Tuesday showed.
The Work Programme, which is completely outsourced to a
range of private, public and voluntary sector organisations, was
introduced by the cash-strapped coalition government in a bid to
move the unemployed into work and off benefits.
In the first 12 months of the scheme, 18,270 people held
down jobs for six months, or three months in more difficult
cases, out of more than 785,000 people referred, an average
success rate of 2.3 percent.
Opposition leader Ed Miliband called the programme a
"miserable failure", adding that a better way to tackle
unemployment would be if the government paid the wages to
employers in exchange for training.
"What we've seen from this government today is a failure to
reform welfare," Miliband said. "Welfare bills are going up not
down, not because of generosity in relation to welfare from this
government, but because their plans aren't working."
The Work Programme was a central part of the coalition
government's 2010 agreement, designed to encourage the private
sector to take up the slack as the government cut back public
sector jobs in a bid to slash the deficit.
However the approach has been seized on by critics who
accuse Cameron's Conservative-led government of having an
ideological preference for private outsourcing work by companies
whose main priority revolves around making a profit.
The Work Programme is based on a system of
payments-by-results, which the government is intending to roll
out to other parts of the public sector, such as prisons.
Data for the 14 months of the programme provided by the
Department for Work and Pensions showed that not a single
provider had reached the minimum 5.5 percent target set by civil
servants when the programme launched in June 2011.
The minimum performance target rises sharply to 27.5 percent
in year two and to 33 percent in year three, targets that
providers believe they can reach.
One provider in the west of England, JHP Group, found
sustainable jobs for just 2.4 percent of those referred. Larger
companies such as G4S and Serco performed
marginally better but still missed the targets by some way.
Employment Minister Mark Hoban said he had sent out letters
to a small number of providers demanding an improvement plan,
and will monitor their performance, though he declined to give
further details.
"Some are reaching the standards we expect, others have some
way to go," he said. "Ultimately, we can withdraw their
contract."
The government, which estimates that the programme could
cost up to 5 billion pounds, has said that providers could earn
between 3,700 and 13,700 pounds for every person they keep in a
job for six months.
Sean Williams, who runs G4S' seven-year Work Programme
contract worth 255 million pounds, defended the company's
performance in the north of England, adding that he is
"sector-agnostic".
"I don't think it matters whether you're from the private,
public or voluntary sector, what matters is your ability to
provide tailored services to unemployed people," he said.
According to the latest official statistics, the
unemployment rate in Britain is around 7.8 percent, a relatively
low figure for an economy that only emerged from recession in
the third quarter of this year, a phenomenon that has become
known as the "productivity puzzle".
However the number of long-term jobless, defined as those
out of work for over a year, has increased, and reached just
under a million people in September.
John, a 57-year old welder who has been out of work for two
years, has just been assigned to the Work Programme.
"I'll go down there to see what they can do for me, but I
don't think there's a lot that they can do - most of the work
I've ever had is from people I know," he said.
John, who did not want to give his full name, said he
thought young people were hardest hit.
"When I was a kid, we had technical schools, we had proper
apprenticeships but I learnt welding and that's a dead trade
now, for someone my age anyway," he said.