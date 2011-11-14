* Wylfa reactor 1 could run until end-2014

* Reactor 2 to shut in 2012, fuel transferred to reactor 1

* Wylfa earmarked for new nuclear plant by 2020 (Changes word "regulation" to "planning" in fourth paragraph)

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, Nov 14 One of Europe's oldest nuclear reactors, Britain's Wylfa 1, could operate nearly two years beyond its current shutdown date if the regulator approves, operator Magnox said on Monday.

The 40-year old reactor in Wales, which powers two 310 megawatt (MW) turbines, could run until September 2014 if Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) gives permission for a plan to transfer fuel stocks from reactor 2 to reactor 1.

"We're looking at the possibility to generate until 2014 and to move the remaining fuel from reactor 2 to reactor 1," a spokeswoman said.

Under current planning, Wylfa reactors 1 and 2 will operate until the end of 2012.

The fuel used in both reactors is no longer produced, but remaining stocks from reactor 2 -- which would maintain its 2012 shutdown date -- would be transferred to reactor 1, a plan which requires regulatory approval, Magnox said.

"Subject to (the nuclear plant) continuing to comply with its nuclear site licence conditions, the plant has the necessary permission to operate to September 2014," a spokesman for the ONR said.

Reactor 1 at Wylfa power plant started operating in 1971 after an eight-year construction period and employs 650 people.

The Wylfa site has also been earmarked by the government as a location to house new-generation nuclear plants in Britain.

Horizon, a nuclear new build group formed by German utilities E.ON and RWE, has purchased land on the site to build a new plant by 2020.

The government sees nuclear power as a key element of Britain's future energy mix to complement renewable energy and clean fossil-fuel plants such as coal-fired power stations fitted with carbon capture technology. (Editing by Jane Baird and Alison Birrane)