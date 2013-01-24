LONDON Jan 24 The Bank of England is prepared
in principle to become the first G7 central bank to enter into a
foreign exchange swap agreement with China, opening the door to
another substantial step in moves to liberalise the yuan
currency.
The bank's Executive Director for Banking Services, Chris
Salmon, told a meeting of senior bankers in London that the move
was aimed at underpinning a developing offshore market in yuan
trade out of London that Britain is keen to encourage.
It would be the latest in a string of bilateral currency
agreements that China has signed in the past three years to
promote use of the yuan in trade and investment.
British officials have previously shied away from such a
deal because the renminbi (yuan) is not freely exchangeable. But
there have been signs that China is moving to open up trading of
its currency and Salmon said the bank was more interested in
helping yuan business to flourish.
"The Bank would welcome the development of the offshore RMB
market just as it would any other legitimate market innovation,
and we would not want to inhibit that outcome inadvertently
through gaps in our operational framework," he told the London
Money Market Association's Executive Committee in the text of
his speech provided by the bank.
"To remove any residual uncertainty about our attitude: the
Bank is ready in principle to agree a swap line with the PBOC
(People's Bank of China), assuming a mutually agreeable format
can be identified."
European and U.S. officials have been pressing China for
years to do more to open up the yuan to market forces, saying
its artificial weakness was one of the key imbalances of the
global economy.
Beijing is slowly delivering, although it still keeps a
tight rein on gains for the currency for fear it will weaken an
economy that has been the biggest engine of global growth for a
decade.
"This is part of the internationalisation of the RMB, this
is China moving forward to internationalise its currency," said
David Bloom, head of FX strategy at HSBC.
"They are setting up these lines around the world, it is the
beginning of the opening up of the flower of the RMB."
BARRIERS
Britain, always anxious to bolster London's status as
Europe's biggest financial centre, launched an offshore yuan
currency and bond market to great fanfare last year and a swap
deal would cement its role as the leading centre in the Group of
Seven industrialised nations for offshore yuan trade.
But bankers have been arguing for some time that the bond
side would struggle to develop unless British and Chinese
authorities took steps to make trading easier.
The need for such measures has become even greater in recent
months as potential investors have been discouraged from buying
yuan bonds by China's slowing economic growth and a slump in
one-year yuan non-deliverable forwards to price in a
depreciation.
"Ultimately, the growth of the market will depend on the
success of market participants in matching incipient demand and
supply for RMB denominated products - just as the original
eurodollar market grew by satisfying a latent private sector
demand for dollar assets in this time zone," Salmon said.
"That said, there is a perception that market confidence
would be boosted if the Bank and the PBOC agreed a swap line."
Issuance of London-listed yuan bonds has been limited to a
handful from the likes of oil major BP and banks HSBC
and ANZ.
By comparison, the Hong Kong yuan bond market grew to around
350 billion yuan ($55.7 billion) in a little over two years from
2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.
But industry players say foreign exchange trading out of
London itself looks far better, with daily turnover levels
having risen to up to $900 million, compared with $1.5 billion
in Hong Kong.
Figures from global transaction services organisation SWIFT
also show the UK is the leading centre for offshore yuan trade
outside Asia and has made far more progress in getting companies
to invoice in yuan than the United States, for example.