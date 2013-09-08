LONDON, Sept 8 British property website Zoopla
has hired investment bank Credit Suisse to explore
growth opportunities, which could include a possible London
stock market listing.
"We work with various advisers and have recently engaged
Credit Suisse to help us explore further strategic opportunities
as we continue to grow," the company said in a statement on
Sunday.
A report in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said the
six-year-old property website was exploring a stock market float
that could value the firm at up to 1.3 billion pounds ($2.03
billion), citing bankers.
Private-equity backed British estate agent Foxtons last
month said it plans to sell half the company on the London stock
market in September, aiming to ride a recovery in the country's
housing market.
Foxtons, majority owned by BC Partners, begins
marketing its initial public offering (IPO) to investors ahead
of an expected rush of autumn stock offerings which could
include the privatisation of Britain's Royal Mail postal service
and the sale of some of the government's stake in Lloyds Banking
Group.
The sale follows a successful stock market debut by
Britain's largest estate agent Countrywide Holdings in
March, and comes as government schemes to free up mortgage
lending and boost buyer confidence fuel a rise in housing
transactions.