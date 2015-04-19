April 19 Ahead of Britain's May 7 election, opposition Labour Party's lead narrowed 1 percentage point over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to a YouGov poll for The Sun newspaper published on Sunday.

Polling company YouGov said 35 percent of voters supported the Labour Party, down 1 point from the previous day, versus 34 percent for the Conservatives, up 1 percent respectively.

The anti-European Union UK Independence Party, or UKIP, stood unchanged at 13 percent.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in the polls since the beginning of the year, with neither establishing a lead beyond the typical 3 percentage point margin of error in most surveys.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)