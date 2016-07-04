(repeats Sunday item)
* Internal memo sent by OECD tax chief assesses
possibilities
* Says Britain could ease taxes but political cost would be
high
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, July 3 The United Kingdom is unlikely to
try to lure international investment by becoming a tax haven
after it leaves the European Union, according to an internal
memo prepared by the body responsible for the drafting
international tax rules.
The head of tax at the Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development, which advises developed nations on
policy, said the UK could use its freedom from EU rules to slash
corporate tax but the political price would be high.
The idea the country may cut tax on multinational companies'
profits, which could also help them avoid tax on profits made
elsewhere in the EU, has been raised by some accountants and
policy experts since the country voted to leave the bloc.
"The negative impact of the Brexit on UK competitiveness may
push the UK to be even more aggressive in its tax offer," the
OECD's head of tax, Pascal Saint-Amans said in the memo, details
of which were seen by Reuters.
"A further step in that direction would really turn the UK
into a tax haven type of economy," he said, adding that there
were practical and domestic political barriers to doing this.
The OECD declined to comment on his memo, dated June 24, and
a separate one seen by Reuters, written soon afterwards, on the
outlook after the June 23 vote for Value Added Tax in the United
Kingdom, which is made up of Britain and northern Ireland.
The UK is already in the process of cutting its corporate
tax rate to 17 percent, compared to an average among other OECD
members of around 25 percent.
As part of its stated aim to be the most competitive Group
of 20 major economies on tax, the UK has also introduced tax
breaks that allow companies pay lower tax rates on some income
and no tax on earnings from tax haven subsidiaries.
To significantly improve its appeal to businesses, the UK
would need to significantly cut its tax rate or introduce a
system of "generous" tax rulings, the OECD said.
Outside the EU, the UK could selectively offer foreign
investors one-off tax deals - something prohibited by EU law.
The European Commission is taking legal action against
Ireland and Luxembourg for allegedly giving sweetheart tax deals
to companies like iPhone maker Apple and burger chain
McDonalds that allowed them to shift profits from other
EU nations. The countries and companies deny breaking any rules.
PUBLIC MOOD
Corporate tax avoidance has risen to the top of the
political agenda in Britain in recent years, following
revelations about the complex tax structures used by big
companies like Starbucks and Google.
That may make further tax leniency a hard sell to the
British public.
"The mood of the people is certainly not about giving more
benefits to large MNEs (Multi-National Enterprises), making it a
hard move to any new government," Saint-Amans wrote in the memo,
circulated to senior OECD officials.
Saint-Amans also noted that the UK may not be able to afford
to cut its tax rates much because the pressure on public
finances "which may only increase with the negative impact of
the Brexit on UK growth".
So-called tax havens are usually small countries with access
to larger markets. Lowering tax rates actually boosts government
revenue because the profits which escape tax have almost all
been earned overseas. But cutting taxes costs the UK money
because multinationals earn significant profits in the country,
and these would otherwise yield taxes.
Also, since tax havens are usually small, the investment
they attract has an outsized impact on their economies. The
levels of employment attracted to Ireland and Luxembourg
combined by their tax policies would have little impact on
employment in the UK, home to at least 12 times more people.
Some on the right of the ruling Conservative party - in the
ascendency following the surprise referendum vote - have
campaigned for eliminating corporate income tax altogether in
the hope it will boost investment and jobs.
Yet Chas Roy-Chowdhury, Head of Taxation at ACCA, the
professional body for accountants, agreed with the OECD
analysis. He added that if the UK did try to offer tax rulings
or introduce tax incentives that were contrary to the EU's rules
against unfair tax competition between members, it could
actually put companies off due to worries about retaliation.
"Any tax policy will be closely aligned with what the EU
does because that will create much greater certainty for
businesses. So while the Brexiteers (anti-EU campaigners) may be
talking about all this autonomy, I think the reality is there
will be very close alignment with the EU," he said.
The OECD highlighted one area where the UK may be able to
become materially more competitive.
Currently, most EU businesses are allowed to reclaim value
added tax (VAT), a kind of sales tax applied across Europe,
which they pay on inputs like office supplies and equipment.
However, financial services providers cannot since they do not
have to charge their clients VAT.
The VAT memo said that unfettered from EU VAT rules, the UK
could take a different approach.
"It might now consider reviewing its domestic rules to
remove the VAT burden on its financial services industry, which
would create a major competitive advantage for the City compared
to other financial centres in the EU," it said.
Otherwise, leaving the EU will bring new VAT compliance
burdens and costs that "will add to the competitive
disadvantages for UK businesses trading with the EU compared to
their EU competitors," the VAT memo said.
Unlike the Saint-Amans memo, it did not assess the
likelihood of outcomes, but merely discussed the possibilities.
It was not clear who the author was.
Irrecoverable VAT paid by banks now stands at 4 billion
pounds, according to a Sept 2015 study by bank lobby group BBA.
However, it is not clear whether a government could afford to
lose that revenue.
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)