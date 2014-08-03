LONDON Aug 3 British newspapers reported the
THE SUNDAY TIMES
KEYDATA BOSS TO SUE FSA FOR £371 MLN IN DAMAGES
The former boss of failed investment firm Keydata is suing
the Financial Services Authority, the financial regulator, for
371 million pounds ($624 million) related to the firm's
collapse.
SCOTT DUNN EYES £60 MLN SALE
The owners of Scott Dunn are weighing plans for a 60 million
pound sale of the luxury travel company.
OWNERS OF OFFICE SHOE CHAIN EYE £300 MLN FLOAT
Private equity firm Silverfleet Capital is planning to float
the Office shoe chain in a stock market listing, which could
value it at 300 million pounds.
STANDARD LIFE NEARS £250 MLN INDIA DEAL
Standard Life is on the cusp of a 250 million pound
deal that would increase its stake in an Indian joint venture.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
INVESTMENT FIRMS CIRCLING HOMEBASE
Investment funds including Apollo and OpCapita have
begun drawing up takeover plans for home improvement retailer
Homebase, fueled by speculation the chain's owner, Home Retail
Group, would put it up for sale.
THE MAIL ON SUNDAY
SPECULATION MOUNTS OVER POSSIBLE NEW MORRISONS CEO
Speculation is growing that the incoming chairman of Wm
Morrison Supermarkets could replace the chain's chief
executive, with sources mentioning former Coles head Ian McLeod
and Monsoon head John Browett.
($1 = 0.5946 British Pounds)
