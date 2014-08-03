LONDON Aug 3 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

KEYDATA BOSS TO SUE FSA FOR £371 MLN IN DAMAGES

The former boss of failed investment firm Keydata is suing the Financial Services Authority, the financial regulator, for 371 million pounds ($624 million) related to the firm's collapse.

SCOTT DUNN EYES £60 MLN SALE

The owners of Scott Dunn are weighing plans for a 60 million pound sale of the luxury travel company.

OWNERS OF OFFICE SHOE CHAIN EYE £300 MLN FLOAT

Private equity firm Silverfleet Capital is planning to float the Office shoe chain in a stock market listing, which could value it at 300 million pounds.

STANDARD LIFE NEARS £250 MLN INDIA DEAL

Standard Life is on the cusp of a 250 million pound deal that would increase its stake in an Indian joint venture.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

INVESTMENT FIRMS CIRCLING HOMEBASE

Investment funds including Apollo and OpCapita have begun drawing up takeover plans for home improvement retailer Homebase, fueled by speculation the chain's owner, Home Retail Group, would put it up for sale.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

SPECULATION MOUNTS OVER POSSIBLE NEW MORRISONS CEO

Speculation is growing that the incoming chairman of Wm Morrison Supermarkets could replace the chain's chief executive, with sources mentioning former Coles head Ian McLeod and Monsoon head John Browett.