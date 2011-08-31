LONDON, Sept 1 Britain's biggest banks are set to escape any major immediate restructuring following the Independent Commission on Banking's (ICB) final report on Sept. 12, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper cited government officials as saying British Business Secretary Vince Cable has accepted it may be impossible to implement extensive banking reforms until after the planned 2015 general election.

The article said that a legal framework for the changes would, however, be put in place before the poll.

Cable accused the country's banks on Wednesday of using the eurozone crisis to resist industry reforms, but his backdown comes amid a political consensus they should focus on business lending to sustain the faltering economy. [ID:nL5E7JV0AE]

The news will be welcomed by business and industry groups, which have argued that a weak domestic economy and turmoil in the eurozone mean banks should not be burdened with extra regulations. [ID:nL5E7JU09B]

Britain's "Big Four" banks, Barclays Plc (BARC.L), HSBC Holding Plc (HSBA.L) and part-nationalised lenders Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS.L) have been involved in intense lobbying. Senior politicians and financiers also put pressure on the government to pull back from imposing harsh new rules on banks.

The chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, Andrew Tyrie, told the Daily Telegraph on Thursday he was worried about pushing banks to take on more expensive funding that could be damaging to the sector.

"Now is not the time to implement liquidity requirements that are above those proposed internationally," he told the newspaper. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Andre Grenon)