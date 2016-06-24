MOSCOW, June 24 Negative consequences for the
Russian economy from Britain's decision to leave the European
Union will be limited, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
said in a statement on Friday.
"The task for Russian economic policy is to be ready for
negative scenarios in global economic development, which means
it is necessary to use conservative premises when planning."
"For Russia, (Brexit) means first of all a fall in oil
prices, a weakening of the rouble and increased volatility on
financial markets ... but this volatility is less than that we
have experienced, so the influence on domestic economic dynamics
will be limited."
