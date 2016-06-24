MOSCOW, June 24 Negative consequences for the Russian economy from Britain's decision to leave the European Union will be limited, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement on Friday.

"The task for Russian economic policy is to be ready for negative scenarios in global economic development, which means it is necessary to use conservative premises when planning."

"For Russia, (Brexit) means first of all a fall in oil prices, a weakening of the rouble and increased volatility on financial markets ... but this volatility is less than that we have experienced, so the influence on domestic economic dynamics will be limited." (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova/Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jack Stubbs)