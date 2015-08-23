LONDON Aug 23 The death toll from the crash of a jet aircraft onto a busy road near an airshow in southern England on Saturday is thought to have risen to 11, the BBC reported on Sunday.

Initial reports said seven people were killed in the accident, but police quoted by the BBC said it was "highly likely" that 11 died, although formal identification could not yet be made.

