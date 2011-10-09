LONDON Oct 9 Evidence shows that quantitative
easing does support the economy and there is no reason to
believe that it feeds directly into inflation without supporting
growth, Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale told Sky News
on Sunday.
"The work that the bank has done on the issue has suggested
quantitative easing does support the economy," he told the
broadcaster.
When asked if the state of the economy would have been worse
if 200 billion pounds had not been pumped in, he said: "I think
so. Obviously there is uncertainty about the exact impact, and
equally we don't know whether the impact in the future will be
similar to what we think it was in the past.
"But I have not heard anyone suggesting that quantitative
easing actually inhibits the growth of the economy, that it
fails to provide support.
"Some people have suggested that it translates fairly
directly into inflation without supporting economic growth, and
I can't see any reason why that should be the case, I haven't
heard of a convincing mechanism why that should be the case."
The BoE voted on Thursday to buy 75 billion pounds more in
assets to shield Britain's economy from the euro zone debt
crisis and keep the faltering recovery going.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Ed Lane)