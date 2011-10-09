* Policymaker says evidence shows QE boosts economy-Sky News

LONDON, Oct 9 Evidence shows that quantitative easing boosts the economy and there is no reason to believe that it feeds directly into inflation without supporting growth, Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale told Sky News on Sunday.

"The work that the bank has done on the issue has suggested quantitative easing does support the economy," the external Monetary Policy Committee member told the broadcaster.

"Obviously there is uncertainty about the exact impact, and equally we don't know whether the impact in the future will be similar to what we think it was in the past," he said when asked if the state of the economy would have been worse if the bank had not bought 200 billion pounds ($312 billion)of financial assets, mostly gilts, between March 2009 and January 2010.

The Bank of England (BoE) voted on Thursday to buy 75 billion pounds more in assets to shield Britain's economy from the euro zone debt crisis and keep the faltering recovery going.

"Some people have suggested that it translates fairly directly into inflation without supporting economic growth, and I can't see any reason why that should be the case," Weale said.

"Obviously the future is uncertain and we don't know how much support will be provided but I certainly think it is an appropriate response to a weakening economic (situation)."

In August, Weale ditched his call for a rate hike.

"There is quite a lot of scope for further quantitative easing," he said.

"Before the purchases that we announced last week, the amount of government debt in the system was actually higher than it had been before the earlier bout of quantitative easing."

Thursday's decision to expand its asset purchase programme to a total of 275 billion pounds highlights the precarious state of Britain's economy as global growth slows, government spending cuts and tax hikes bite and consumers face high inflation and slow wage rises.

Weale told Sky the bank could not be expected to reach its 2 percent inflation target in the very short term without a very tight squeeze on the economy, "and I haven't heard anyone thinking that's a good idea."

"The horizon we work to is a two to three-year horizon, and with the economy having weakened now, that means that inflation prospects in two to three years' time (are) less worrying than I had thought they were, and so that justifies a slacker policy," he added.

On Friday, Moody's cut the credit rating of some British banks due to the likelihood of less state support in a future crisis.

On Friday, Moody's cut the credit rating of some British banks due to the likelihood of less state support in a future crisis.

"It's not reflecting problems with Britain's banks," Weale added.