LONDON, April 27 Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party has a three percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, up by one point since last week, according to an ICM poll for the Guardian.

The survey puts the Conservatives on 35 percent, while Labour was unchanged at 32 percent. The anti-European UKIP was up 2 points to 13 percent, the party's highest ranking by ICM since December, and the Liberal Democrats were down one point to 9 percent.

Another poll earlier on Monday had Labour three points ahead of the Conservatives on 36 percent. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)