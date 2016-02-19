BRUSSELS Feb 19 There is no formal agreement yet among European Union leaders on a deal to keep Britian in the 28-nation bloc, a spokesman for the European Council President Donald Tusk, who is leading talks on the matter, said on Twitter.

"Still no agreement on new settlement for #UKinEU at 'British dinner'," the spokesman, Preben Aaman, wrote after the Lithuanian and Czech leaders, present at the meeting, tweeted that an agreement had been reached. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Jan Strupczewski)