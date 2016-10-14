LONDON Oct 14 Japanese carmaker Nissan
is due to decide whether to build its next Qashqai sport utility
vehicle model in Britain or elsewhere by the end of the year, a
company source said, a key investment decision for post-Brexit
Britain.
"The decision-making process is in the next few weeks and
months with a decision expected before the end of the year," a
company source told Reuters on Friday.
CEO Carlos Ghosn told reporters at the Paris motor show late
last month that future spending on Britain's biggest car plant
would depend on a guarantee of compensation if Britain struck a
deal with European allies which led to tariffs on car exports.
Ghosn met British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday and
said afterwards: "I am confident the British government will
continue to ensure the UK remains a competitive place to do
business."
