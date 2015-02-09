LONDON Feb 9 An unplanned outage at Britain's Hornsea gas storage facility has reduced its ability to deliver gas, operator SSE said.

The outage started at 2000 GMT on Saturday and is expected to end at 1600 GMT on Monday.

The site's ability to deliver gas has been reduced by 16.56 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day, SSE said in a regulatory update.

The facility, which has an installed capacity of 195 GWh/day, is undergoing a planned outage.