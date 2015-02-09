PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 9 An unplanned outage at Britain's Hornsea gas storage facility has reduced its ability to deliver gas, operator SSE said.
The outage started at 2000 GMT on Saturday and is expected to end at 1600 GMT on Monday.
The site's ability to deliver gas has been reduced by 16.56 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day, SSE said in a regulatory update.
The facility, which has an installed capacity of 195 GWh/day, is undergoing a planned outage. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.