LONDON Oct 10 Britain needs to create a market
in which electricity storage can make money rather than adding
costs to consumers if it is to successfully integrate renewables
into the power grid, S&C Electric said on Wednesday.
The call comes after a group of seven multinational
companies, including leading wind turbine producers Vestas
and Gamesa, told the government on Monday that
they could halt their investments in green energy if there was
not enough support for renewable energy in the upcoming overhaul
of the UK's electricity market.
"There is no recognition of more than one revenue stream -
power on/off - at the moment, so there have to be some market
changes to accommodate new technologies, such as electricity
storage, and offer return of investment," Andrew Jones, Managing
Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa of U.S. based S&C
Electric told Reuters.
"Storage today isn't recognised as an asset, so there is no
return on investment at the moment."
S&C Electrics integrates electricity storage units into the
grid for utilities and other large-scale power users.
Renewable power sources such as wind and solar can be
intermittent and Jones said electricity storage capacity needs
to make up 10 to 15 percent of installed renewable power
capacity in order to stabilise the power grid.
The government has launched a wide-reaching Electricity
Market Reform Bill (EMR) designed to spur the 110 billion pound
($175.98 billion) investment it says is need to build low-carbon
electricity generation like wind farms, to replace aging power
plants.
The support is expected to come through so-called contract
for differences (CfDs), which amounts to a long-term price
contract for the electricity although the government has yet to
decide exactly how much these contracts will be worth.
Jones said the company was working with the Department for
Energy and Climate Change (DECC) see if CfDs could be used to
help pay for its electricity storage solutions.
However, if support is not forthcoming, S&C said it could
rethink its UK operations and focus on other emerging markets
such as Africa and the Middle East.
"If the UK government gets it wrong there are other markets
that will get it right," he said.