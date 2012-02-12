* HMRC says probe not related to business activities of the
banks
* Sunday Telegraph says RBS bankers arrested as part of
probe
* RBS says co-operating fully with HMRC
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 12 Several British bankers
have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged
tax-related criminal offences, the country's customs and revenue
service said on Sunday, including some from Royal Bank of
Scotland.
"As a result of an ongoing HMRC investigation into
tax-related criminal offences, HMRC has arrested a number of
people, some of whom work for UK banks," Her Majesty's Revenue &
Customs (HMRC) department said in a statement.
"This investigation relates to the actions of the people
arrested in relation to their own financial affairs and is not
connected to the business activities of the banks," it added.
The arrests come as Britain's top banks are under attack
from politicians over paying large salaries and bonuses while
the rest of the country suffers in the UK's faltering economy,
and for not lending enough to businesses.
The department did not identify the bankers nor the
companies they worked for. The Sunday Telegraph newspaper said
four current and one former member of Royal Bank of Scotland had
been arrested as part of the probe.
An RBS spokeswoman told Reuters: "We cannot comment on an
ongoing investigation but are fully co-operating with HMRC."
Last month, the chief executive and chairman of RBS, which
is 83 percent owned by the British government after a state
bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, gave up their million
pound bonus packages following public anger.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Erica Billingham)