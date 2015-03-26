(Adds details, background)
March 26 Haversham Holdings Plc said it
would buy British Car Auctions Ltd from U.S. buyout
group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about 1.23 billion pounds
($1.83 billion) in a cash- and-stock deal.
Haversham, which was set up to buy companies in the
automotive sector, will fund the cash portion of the deal
through a 1.03 billion pound share placement and a 200 million
pound loan.
The company will issue 69.5 million shares to satisfy the
stock portion of the transaction.
The deal is being structured as a debt-free, cash-free
reverse-takeover of BCA and will create a company called BCA
Marketplace Plc with a market capitalisation of about 1.17
billion pounds.
The new company is expected to list on the main board of the
London Stock Exchange.
BCA began in 1946 as Southern Counties Car Auctions and
sells more than 12,000 vehicles a week across the United Kingdom
and Europe. The company said it expected to report 2014 revenue
of about 886 million pounds.
Haversham executive chairman Avril Palmer-Baunack will
become executive chairman of the new company.
Spencer Lock, BCA's managing director for the United
Kingdom, will take the helm as group managing director of BCA
Marketplace.
($1 = 0.6712 pounds)
