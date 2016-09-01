SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (IFR) - British Columbia, the
first foreign government entity to tap the Masala bond market,
has priced 5 billion rupees ($75 million) of offshore bonds at
6.62 percent.
Initial price guidance for the benchmark-size offering with
a tenor of three years and four months was at 6.68-6.73 percent
with interest payable semi-annually.
Pricing was tightened in reaction to a stronger response
than expected from Asian, European and American investors, a
source said.
The bonds are rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by the three major
international rating agencies, all with stable outlooks.
HSBC and TD Securities were bookrunners for the deal.
Indian government three-year bonds were yielding 6.88
percent today.
(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby and
Daniel Stanton)