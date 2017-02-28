AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 28 British Land and joint venture partner Oxford Properties are in advanced talks to sell the "Cheesegrater" skyscraper in London, the company said on Tuesday.
Named the Leadenhall Building, the "Cheesegrater" nickname is derived from its wedge shape.
"It is not certain that these discussions will lead to a sale of the building," British Land said in a statement.
A source told Reuters in November that British Land was looking to sell its 50 percent stake in the building, having fully renting out the office property earlier in 2016.
Oxford Properties, which invests in real estate for OMERS, one of Canada's largest pension plans, holds the other 50 percent stake in the project. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
LONDON, June 16 The manufacturer of the panels used to clad the London tower block where at least 30 people died in a fire this week advised customers against using its polyethylene-cored tiles -- the ones reportedly used at Grenfell Tower -- in high rise buildings.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.