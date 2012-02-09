* Selling a 25 percent share in Sheffield shopping mall
* Comes after London & Stamford 50 pct stake sale
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Feb 9 British Land has
put half its 50 percent stake in the Meadowhall shopping centre
in Sheffield up for sale, two sources familiar with the talks
said.
That means a three-quarters stake in the mega-mall is now up
for grabs: the other 50 percent of Meadowhall is already being
sold by London & Stamford.
Valued at 1.42 billion pounds ($2.25 billion) at British
Land's annual results in May, the 21 year-old shopping centre is
the company's third biggest property after two in London that
include the Broadgate office complex in the financial district.
Retaining half its stake in the shopping centre would allow
British Land to retain management of Meadowhall. The company's
Chief Executive Chris Grigg declined to comment on its
intentions in a conference call on Thursday.
"It would allow them to recycle capital into some of their
other schemes," Peel Hunt analyst James Carswell told Reuters.
"It's a good opportunity as Meadowhall has performed well."
Investors with the cash to buy into such large projects
include the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund, the Government of
Singapore Investment Corporation, and Malaysian and
Canadian pension funds.
Meadowhall, along with Capital Shopping Centre's
Metrocentre in Gateshead, was part of the first wave of British
mega-malls built in the 1990s.
British Land bought Meadowhall in 1999 for 1.17 billion
pounds and sold a 50 percent stake to London & Stamford and a
Middle Eastern partner for 588 million pounds in 2009.
Large UK shopping centres that dominate their catchment area
like Meadowhall are highly prized by property investors as they
have so far managed to weather the tough retailing climate
better than the rest of the UK.
Australian developer Westfield, British Land and
Hammerson are among parties vying to redevelop an
ageing mall in Croydon, South London, illustrating the strong
demand for such assets.
British Land reported a 0.3 percent rise in its net asset
value to 593 pence per share in the three months ended 31
December on Thursday.
"With the eurozone issues still unresolved and the impact of
austerity adversely affecting consumer spending in the UK, we
remain cautious about near-term prospects, particularly in the
retail market," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6322 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Bill and Jodie
Ginsberg)