May 14 British Land Company Plc, the
country's second-largest listed property developer, raised its
full-year dividend after a surge in demand for commercial
property, especially in London, helped its net asset value climb
steeply.
The developer of London's "Cheesegrater" skyscraper said
EPRA net asset value rose 20.5 percent to 829 pence in the year
ended March 31.
Net asset value is key measure for developers as it reflects
the value of their buildings. EPRA NAVs are calculated as per
European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) guidelines.
