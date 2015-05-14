(Adds details)
May 14 British Land Company Plc, the
country's second-largest listed property developer, proposed a
higher payout for the first quarter after a surge in demand for
commercial property, especially in London, helped its full-year
net asset value climb steeply.
The developer of London's "Cheesegrater" skyscraper said
EPRA net asset value - a key measure for developers as it
reflects the value of their buildings - rose 20.5 percent to 829
pence in the year ended March 31.
EPRA NAVs are calculated as per European Public Real Estate
Association (EPRA) guidelines.
The value for commercial property in the UK has skyrocketed,
as investors seek for new liability-matching instruments in a
low interest-rate environment.
Businesses have also grown increasingly confident of
switching addresses as the country's economic recovery grows
more sure-footed.
British Land, which trades in retail and office properties,
said it would propose a dividend of 7.09 pence per share for the
first quarter of financial year 2016, up 2.5 percent from a year
earlier.
The company also raised its full-year dividend to 27.68
pence per share from 27 pence.
