* Gas-fired output at 81.20 TWh in 2013, down 4.2 pct on
2012
* Coal-fired output down 7.1 pct to 123.6 TWh
LONDON Feb 27 Britain's gas-fired power
generation fell to 17-year low in 2013 due to high gas prices,
government data showed Thursday.
Gas-fired output fell by 4.2 percent to 81.20 terawatt-hours
(TWh), its lowest level since 1996, provisional data in a
Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) report showed.
Britain's largest six energy suppliers - Centrica's
British Gas, SSE, EDF Energy, RWE
npower, E.ON and Ibedrola's Scottish Power all
raised prices last year, largely blaming environmental costs and
soaring wholesale gas prices.
In an effort to boost transparency, power regulator Ofgem
announced on Wednesday that generators will have to publish
wholesale power prices on an exchange for as far as two years
ahead or face penalties. ID:nL6N0LV2F1
Britain's coal-fired power generation was also down 7.1
percent in 2013 to 123.6 TWh, the data showed.
The decline in fossil fuel suggests power sector carbon
emissions in the European Union's second largest polluter also
fell, meaning lower demand for carbon permits from the power
sector.
British utilities are major buyers of carbon permits under
the EU's Emissions Trading System which requires big emitters to
surrender one permit for every tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2)
they emit each year.
The fall in fossil fuel output was offset by a 38 percent
increase in wind power generation at 23.24 TWh, which DECC said
was helped by wind speeds which were on average 0.4 knots higher
than a year earlier.
Nuclear power output edged up by 0.15 TWh to 64.10 TWh,
partly due to several stations returning to operation following
outages and maintenance in the fourth quarter, DECC said.
Overall, British electricity generation was down 2 percent
to 321.60 TWh in 2013.