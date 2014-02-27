* Gas-fired output at 81.20 TWh in 2013, down 4.2 pct on 2012

* Coal-fired output down 7.1 pct to 123.6 TWh

LONDON Feb 27 Britain's gas-fired power generation fell to 17-year low in 2013 due to high gas prices, government data showed Thursday.

Gas-fired output fell by 4.2 percent to 81.20 terawatt-hours (TWh), its lowest level since 1996, provisional data in a Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) report showed.

Britain's largest six energy suppliers - Centrica's British Gas, SSE, EDF Energy, RWE npower, E.ON and Ibedrola's Scottish Power all raised prices last year, largely blaming environmental costs and soaring wholesale gas prices.

In an effort to boost transparency, power regulator Ofgem announced on Wednesday that generators will have to publish wholesale power prices on an exchange for as far as two years ahead or face penalties. ID:nL6N0LV2F1

Britain's coal-fired power generation was also down 7.1 percent in 2013 to 123.6 TWh, the data showed.

The decline in fossil fuel suggests power sector carbon emissions in the European Union's second largest polluter also fell, meaning lower demand for carbon permits from the power sector.

British utilities are major buyers of carbon permits under the EU's Emissions Trading System which requires big emitters to surrender one permit for every tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) they emit each year.

The fall in fossil fuel output was offset by a 38 percent increase in wind power generation at 23.24 TWh, which DECC said was helped by wind speeds which were on average 0.4 knots higher than a year earlier.

Nuclear power output edged up by 0.15 TWh to 64.10 TWh, partly due to several stations returning to operation following outages and maintenance in the fourth quarter, DECC said.

Overall, British electricity generation was down 2 percent to 321.60 TWh in 2013.