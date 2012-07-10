LONDON, July 10 Britain's government outlined
plans to reform the water industry on Tuesday by making it
easier for companies to merge and for new players to enter the
market.
In a draft water bill, the government proposed the removal
of regulations that act as a barrier to new entrants wishing to
enter the British water and sewerage markets.
It also proposed reforms to the special merger regime
imposed on the sector, which limits companies' ability to merge
or be taken over by more efficient competitors, the Department
for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
New entrants have to negotiate with up to 21 water companies
before entering the market but under the reform, water industry
regulator Ofwat will set out conditions for firms to follow
instead.
The reform will also make it easier for bulk water trading
to take place in the industry, Defra said.
Opening up the water market could deliver net benefits to
the UK economy of 2 billion pounds over 30 years, and improve
competition in the wholesale water market, Defra added.
