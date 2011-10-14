(Repeats to remove extraneous characters in headline)
FRANKFURT/LONDON Oct 14 British Airways parent
International Airlines Group is holding early-stage
talks with Lufthansa over bmi, the loss-making unit of
the German airline, two people familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
"IAG has not been shy about its interest in bmi, and the two
sides have been in contact, discussing options, but I'm not sure
it has got to the offer stage yet," said one of the sources on
Friday.
Another source said Lufthansa was also in talks with other
suitors, but did not give any names.
Virgin Atlantic is one of those involved in the bmi sale
process, Chief Executive Steve Ridgway told Reuters on Tuesday.
Lufthansa has said finding a partner for bmi is one of the
options it is exploring as it tries to turn around the airline,
and has mandated bankers to sound out a potential sale.
Bmi's biggest assets are its slots at London Heathrow.
Citigroup analyst Andrew Light last month estimated these to be
worth around 460 million euros ($630 million).
IAG boss Willie Walsh has made no secret of his interest in
bmi, and BA last month acquired six daily take-off and landing
slots at London's Heathrow airport from bmi for an undisclosed
sum.
Sky News earlier reported that BA had tabled a proposal for
bmi.
The sources said it was unclear whether the talks between
IAG and Lufthansa would be successful.
"Virgin Atlantic could yet throw a spanner in the
works," one of the people said.
Lufthansa and IAG declined to comment.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones and Philipp Halstrick; Writing by
Victoria Bryan; Editing by Will Waterman)