(Adds interviews with airport spokesman; police)

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL, July 29 A British Airways flight from Las Vegas to London made an emergency landing in Montreal early on Wednesday due to concern that a bomb threat had been made, an airport spokesman said.

BA flight 274 from Las Vegas to London's Heathrow airport landed safely at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport just before 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT), airport spokesman Francois Asselin said. BA had asked Montreal airport officials for permission to land, Asselin said.

"What we learned was that there was a possible bomb threat made against the plane," he said.

Asselin could provide no further details.

The B747 aircraft was carrying 312 passengers and 16 crew.

British Airways did not confirm the bomb threat, but said its flight from Las Vegas to Heathrow landed safely in Montreal and passengers left the aircraft safely.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Montreal police were investigating. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Kate Holton in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)