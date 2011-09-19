BARCELONA, Spain, Sept 19 British Airways
will study the latest plans for wide-body jets by
Boeing and Airbus later this year as it looks to
replace its oldest Boeing 747s, an executive said.
Boeing is working on drawings of a revamped model of its 777
365-seater called the 777-9X and is also looking at a stretched
version of its 787 Dreamliner called the 787-10.
Airbus, its European rival, is developing a 350-seat
airplane called the A350-1000 to compete with the 777.
"All of those aircraft will be in a competition which we
will be running later this year to really see what we can do,"
Alexander Grant, manager of fleet planning at Britiah Airways,
told the ISTAT aircraft financing conference in Barcelona.
He did not indicate the volumes of any future order.
The 777-9X is one of two revamped versions of the long-range
twin-engined 777 under examination by Boeing as it defends a
lucrative segment of the jetliner market. Another variant is
code-named 777-8X.
The planemaker is studying three options for its 777
widebody jet, marketing vice president Randy Tinseth told
Reuters: near-term improvements that would simply clean up the
aircraft's design, "major derivatives" such as the 777-8X and
777-9X and an all-new airplane.
The second category would likely demand longer wings and new
engines.
(Reporting By Tim Hepher)