BARCELONA, Spain, Sept 19 British Airways will study the latest plans for wide-body jets by Boeing and Airbus later this year as it looks to replace its oldest Boeing 747s, an executive said.

Boeing is working on drawings of a revamped model of its 777 365-seater called the 777-9X and is also looking at a stretched version of its 787 Dreamliner called the 787-10.

Airbus, its European rival, is developing a 350-seat airplane called the A350-1000 to compete with the 777.

"All of those aircraft will be in a competition which we will be running later this year to really see what we can do," Alexander Grant, manager of fleet planning at Britiah Airways, told the ISTAT aircraft financing conference in Barcelona.

He did not indicate the volumes of any future order.

The 777-9X is one of two revamped versions of the long-range twin-engined 777 under examination by Boeing as it defends a lucrative segment of the jetliner market. Another variant is code-named 777-8X.

The planemaker is studying three options for its 777 widebody jet, marketing vice president Randy Tinseth told Reuters: near-term improvements that would simply clean up the aircraft's design, "major derivatives" such as the 777-8X and 777-9X and an all-new airplane.

The second category would likely demand longer wings and new engines.

(Reporting By Tim Hepher)