UPDATE 2-UK builder Galliford ends 1.2 bln pound Bovis takeover attempt
* Bovis says merger proposal fails to reflect underlying value
* March ebs volumes at $86.5 billion versus $83.7 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 5 Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.