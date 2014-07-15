Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
July 15 British American Tobacco Plc :
* BAT to maintain 42 pct of enlarged Reynolds American
* To invest $4.7 billion as part of Reynolds American's proposed acquisition of Lorillard
* British American Tobacco to maintain its 42 pct shareholding in enlarged Reynolds American
* BAT will be suspending its 1.5 billion pounds share buyback programme with effect from 30 July 2014
* Transaction, which is anticipated to be completed in first half of 2015, is expected to be mildly accretive for BAT
* BAT will be subscribing for new shares in Reynolds American with funding from existing resources and debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.