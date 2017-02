Nov 29 The Canadian province of British Columbia on Thursday sold C$500 million ($505 million) of debt, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.20 percent bonds, due June 18, 2044, were priced at 99.019 to yield 3.25 percent or 94.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.