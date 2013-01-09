Jan 9 The Canadian province of British Columbia on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($505 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The notes, due Dec. 18, 2022, were priced at 99.7480 to yield 2.729 percent or 82 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount is now C$1.4 billion ($1.41 billion).