June 17 The Canadian province of British Columbia on Monday sold C$500 million ($490 million) of debt due June 18, 2044 in a reopening on an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.20 percent debt was priced at 92.495 to yield 3.604 or 92 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Nova Scotia.