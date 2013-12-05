BRIEF-Neinor Homes says will proceed with an offering of its ordinary shares
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
Dec 5 The Canadian province of British Columbia on Thursday sold C$500 million ($467 million) notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.25 percent notes, due March 1, 2019, were priced at 100.234 to yield 2.202 percent or 39.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1.1 billion ($1.028 billion).
The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped but Asian shares were resilient on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of China's slower 2017 growth target.
* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago