Aug 22 The Canadian province of British Columbia on Thursday sold C$500 million ($476 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.30 percent notes, due Dec. 18, 2023, were priced at 97.432 to yield 3.60 percent or 84.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1.25 billion ($1.19 billion). $1=C$1.05