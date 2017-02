NEW YORK Aug 17 The Canadian province of British Columbia on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($510 million) in 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.25 percent notes, due Dec. 18, 2021, were priced at 99.7510 to yield 3.279 percent, or 83 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark. ($1=C$0.98) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)