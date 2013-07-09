LONDON, July 9 British Gas said it will simplify its standing charges from Tuesday as part of efforts to make tariffs and bills easier for consumers to understand and improve transparency in the UK energy market.

Last month, British energy regulator Ofgem proposed rules which would force UK energy companies to offer only four tariff options each for electricity and for gas and help customers find the cheapest offer available.

"Following a review, British Gas will move to offering customers a single standing charge per fuel. This will apply to all new products launched from today," the firm, owned by Centrica Plc, said in a statement.

At the moment power suppliers offer customers a range of standing charges

"By the end of August, British Gas will have completed the rationalisation for all but one of its current products and will have one standing charge by the end of 2013," it added.

A standing charge is a fixed amount that is applied to gas and electricity bills daily. It covers an energy supplier's fixed costs to provide energy to a home.

Britain's main energy suppliers all raised heating and power charges during the past exceptionally long winter, at the same time that austerity measures were already squeezing consumers' disposable income.

Prime Minister David Cameron made a personal pledge last October to force energy companies to offer customers their lowest tariffs, a promise the regulator is now trying to deliver.