PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON, March 1 Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
March 12 British Land : * Ropemaker Place sold for a gross sale price of £472 million * Will receive £461 million in cash from the sale after costs, 1.4% above the
September 2012 book value
LONDON, March 1 Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
* A321neo powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines has been granted joint Type Certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
LONDON, March 1 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would hold regular talks with Ford to find ways to ensure its engine plant in Wales remains part of the car producer's "success" in Britain after leaving the European Union.