Jan 28 British Land : * Like-for-like occupancy up 30 bps to 97.1 percent; occupancy at 96.5 percent * 525,000 sq ft of lettings/renewals in q32: investment lettings/renewals 5.3 percent ahead of ERV * 405 million pounds of sales since the end of the half year