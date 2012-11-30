UPDATE 4-Austria sues Airbus over alleged Eurofighter fraud
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
LONDON Nov 30 British Land : * British Land - new office lettings in West End secured * British Land signs Aramco Overseas Company Ltd at 10 Portman Square
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)